Circus On Ice, which has been described as a “frozen adventure with all of your favorite characters, amazing circus acts, hula hoops, clowns and jaw-dropping ice skaters,” will have performances at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 2-12. Free admission for children ages 2 and under.
