A radical departure from the traditional routine of big-top business and a great step forward in the conduct of the great American amusement enterprise —the circus— was the movement originated and successfully launched at Portland, Maine, by Zack Terrill, general manager of the Sells-Floto Circus and Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, when he opened a department of courtesy with his show with lectures and illustrative playlets on courteous handling of the public by circus employees in the big top before the whole troupe of 1,100 there assembled. The project is a tribute to the progressiveness, the insight and the farsightedness of America’s youngest circus manager, Zack Terrill, who is alert, poised to leap to the promotion of new big-top ideas.
• July 4, 1922, Thomas Marion Murphy, Sr., died at his home on Sunday, 422 East Third Street. Mr. Murphy was born in Daviess County and was in his 79th year. In 1861, soon after the breakout of the Civil War, while in his nineteenth year, he joined the Confederate army, enlisting in the command of Col. John C. Breckinridge. After the war he later married Miss Georgia Thompson of West Louisville.
• July 5, Captain Frank Rounds will launch his new ferryboat, the Margaret, though it will probably not be ready for service until Sunday. It had been expected this boat would be for service yesterday. The engine is yet to be installed and more work to be done on the pilot house. The boat is 42-feet long and 12-feet wide, a very pretty launch, which will be used as a ferry to carry passengers back and forth across to Willow beach this summer.
• July 6, the Community Motion Picture Producing Company will begin the staging of its two-reel comedy drama, “Love, Luck and Gasoline” in the streets of Owensboro on Monday. Two of Owensboro’s most popular girls will head the cast as Betty and Peggy. Two prominent young men of Owensboro will take the co-leads. Two prominent women of Owensboro will take the part of mothers, and a prominent Owensboro man will be Betty’s father. Several other local persons will have parts to cast.
• July 7, Albert Norris, while strolling along the L. H. and St. L. railroad track, near the Fifth street crossing in the west end of the city Thursday afternoon, was struck and instantly killed by an eastbound passenger train due to arrive in Owensboro. Norris was walking up the track accompanied by his dog when the passenger train hit both of them, killing them instantly.
• July 8, although a delegation of about 300 miners from Earlington and Madisonville visited the mine of the Sunlight Mining Company and it is reported miners made threats that the men employed at the strip mine of the company should quit work, the mines are in operation today. The delegation of miners held a meeting in front of the company’s property and warned the miners to cease work.
50 Years Ago
• July 4, 1972, filming of the movie “The Marshal of Windy Hollow” is going exceptionally well, says Hall Miller of the Windy Hollow Recreation Area. Since filming began on Saturday the Texas production crew has shot about 2,000 feet of 16mm movie film. The first rushes of the movie are expected later this week. The movie makers are proceeding despite a fire that destroyed Windy Hollow restaurant.
• July 5, National Federation of Music Clubs has announced terms of the 1973 Young Artist Competition open to native or naturalized citizens of the United States and Puerto Rico. Also the contest is open to citizens of other countries who are living and studying in the U.S. Contestants may enter in the state of legal residence and classifications are piano, violin, man’s voice, woman’s voice and oratorio.
• July 6, Fred Preston got the bell of his old steam engine 16 years ago by telling the president of the railroad he wanted to put it in his neighborhood church. Ever since then he has been involved in a legal battle with what he terms “snipes, banja’ pickers, houn’-dog preachers” for possession of the bell. The 80-year-old railroader’s sentimental attachment to his 280-pound engine bell has become something of a legend in Paintsville, Ky.
• July 7, a local fundraising campaign to erase a deficit of nearly $250,000 at Kentucky Wesleyan College and construct a new library there will be conducted in the fall of 1973. The Owensboro-Daviess County campaign will attempt to raise $750,000 for local support of the college. The first money will go toward erasing the debt of nearly $250,000 the college has accumulated. The Owensboro-Daviess County campaign will be run simultaneously with a “Save our Colleges” campaign endorsed by the Kentucky and Louisville annual conferences of the United Methodist Church.
