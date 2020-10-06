A citizen-led Owensboro City Commission candidate forum will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The forum is different than those traditionally put on by political or civic organizations in that it has been organized by Owensboro-resident Antoine Smith-Rouse and his husband, Jeremiah Smith-Rouse. The forum will be held virtually, said Antoine Smith-Rouse.
“Initially I sent out questions to the candidates and I posted their responses for other people to see,” he said. “People were pleased to see those responses from the candidates and that was the driving force behind organizing the forum.”
The 16 candidate pool is immense but Smith-Rouse believes that the seeming lack of a forum needed to be addressed and it appears that all but candidates Debbie Fillman, Joseph Martin, Gordon “Gordy” Wilcher and Larry Maglinger agreed.
Candidates Deirdre Carbon, Mark Castlen, Deanna Endicott-Smith, Andy Gamblin, Bob Glenn, Walter Lee, Bill Moss, Jared Revlett, Jeff Sanford, Dale Taylor, Jay Velotta and Michael Walker have all agreed to take part in Tuesday’s forum, Smith-Rouse said.
“I am at the point where I am done complaining about things and am doing things about them,” he said. “I was under the impression that the commission would not have a forum so I rented a venue and began making calls and organized the forum as a private citizen.”
While Smith-Rouse organized the forum, the questions are not his but come from the community. Members of the community who want to submit questions can do so until noon Tuesday at https://forms.gle/D8doE3RD2q VJXmFG8, he said.
“We simply felt that the community needed to have their questions answered,” he said. “So far, we have 27 questions and would like to have at least 36, especially given that some of the questions are similar. With voting already happening and election day quickly approaching, it is important that people know more about those that they are voting for.”
The forum will run from 6 to 9 p.m., depending on the number of questions, and be held at The Party Space Place at 5010 Wildcat Way. For the safety of the candidates, they will take the stage one at a time to address questions with the microphone being wiped down between use.
The live forum will be closed to the public, Smith-Rouse said.
Those interested in watching the forum can go to owensborovirtual candidateforum.com.
In addition, the Messenger-Inquirer’s 2020 Voters Guide will publish on Oct. 14.
