The Citizens Advisory Committee for Community Development approved a plan Thursday that would provide funds to renovate homes and build new housing in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
The public can review the plan and submit comments on the proposals between now and when the plan goes to the Owensboro City Commission early next month.
The plan proposes to use Community Development Block Grant and HOME Partnership Program Grant funds to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners in the Northwest NRSA improve the exterior of their homes. The Northwest NRSA stretches from Walnut Street to Ewing Road and from West Fifth Street to the river.
There are 748 homes in the Northwest NRSA and 83 commercial properties. There is some funding for the renovation of commercial properties.
Having the area designated an NRSA, “allows us to have greater flexibility in our funding to use in a contiguous area to make a greater impact,” Community Development Director Abby Shelton said.
Eligibility to receive funds through CDBG and HOME grants is based on income; for example, a family of four with a home in the Northwest NRSA could have a maximum income of $51,500 in order to be eligible for a grant.
If the plan is approved by the federal Housing and Urban Development department, CDBG and HOME funds will be available for exterior rehabilitation of homes in the area, for down payment assistance, exterior improvements for businesses, public and private beautification projects in the neighborhoods, removal of downspouts that connect to the city’s combined sewer system, and new home construction.
“We have a rich history of NRSAs, and they are very successful,” Shelton said. The “Triplett Twist” NRSA revitalization project “has a $13.8 million impact,” with $2.5 million in public investment and $11.3 million in private investment, she said. “Those numbers just keep growing.”
The estimated investment in the Northwest NRSA is $8.9 million, she said.
Between 1999 and 2025, total investment in all the NRSAs, which include the Northwest, BaptistTown, Old Germantown, Mechanicsville and the Triplett Twist, will exceed $44 million, Shelton said.
The city is receiving $278,000 in HOME funds and $518,000 in CDBG funds. The HOME funds will be used for down payment assistance, affordable housing, home building projects by the city and in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, homebuyer education and administrative costs.
CDBG funds will be allocated toward home and business exterior improvements, downspout removal, public beautification and public safety projects, and administrative costs.
The city also has a number of “community catalyst grant programs” to assist homeowners in the Northwest NRSA, Shelton said. The city-funded programs providing matching funds for landlords to make interior and exterior improvements to single-family rental properties, funds for new housing or rehabilitation of existing homes, and demolition.
Corridor improvements along First Street and Second Street are also planned.
“We have engaged a landscape architect for beautification of the First and Second Street corridors,” Shelton said.
By 2025, officials estimate more than 360 projects will have been undertaken in the Northwest NRSA, affecting more than 2,500 households, Shelton said.
Shelton said public comments must be received by the Community Development office by late April, before the plan is presented to city commissioners on May 4 for approval. Then, the plan will be submitted by May 7.
Shelton’s presentation on the plan will be available for viewing on the city’s website, owensboro.org, under the Community Development tab.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
