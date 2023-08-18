Beginning in mid-June, a group calling itself Daviess County Citizens for Decency (DCC4D) began an audit of books available at the Daviess County Public Library in the teen and juvenile sections.
On Wednesday, the group returned a list of 248 books to the library that it has deemed obscene for minors.
“The parents of Daviess County are outraged that the public library is peddling pornography to children,” said Gerald ‘Jerry’ Chapman, chairman of DCC4D. “The audit is filled with examples and excerpts from books, and it makes me sick to my stomach.”
Some of the books on the list include “Damsel” by Elana K. Arnold; “Forever” by Judy Blume; “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo; “Red Hood” by Elana K. Arnold; and “Sold” by Patricia McCormick.
Chapman said the library put out a display of recommended reading in June, prompting the audit of DCPL.
“It was nothing (children) should be reading,” he said. “We checked out books and began the review process, followed by the request to the library for books in the teen and juvenile section.”
DCC4D ran the book titles through databases to search for “known obscenities,” Chapman said.
The library’s circulation policy states that parents are responsible for the materials their children checkout.
“Parents are responsible for supervising their child’s use of the library,” the policy states. “Library staff members can make suggestions regarding reading and interest levels, but the ultimate responsibility lies with the parent.”
The policy also states that cardholders of any age may check out all circulating books in the library collection, but that parents are advised to supervise their child’s use of the library.
Chapman said the policy “sounds wonderful on face value.”
“They’re saying they’re washing their hands and making it the parent’s responsibility, not theirs,” he said. “It’s not a good way to do things. They need to be a partner to the parents and assure them their child isn’t getting these materials.”
Erin Waller, executive director of the library, said she began reviewing the titles Thursday.
“After looking over the list, the books are from all over the library, but the majority of them are in the teen section, while some are from the adult and juvenile sections,” she said.
Waller said the library is treating this as it would with any reconsideration requests.
“The books are in my office, and we are going through them,” she said. “We will try to read as much of the book as possible, look at reviews from authoritative sources and look at what the group sent.”
Parent supervision is important when it comes to reading material, Waller said.
“We have something here for everybody, which is an integral part of any public library,” she said. “Families can choose what material is suitable for them.”
Waller said DCC4D is requesting all the 248 books be moved to the adult section of the library and that children and teens not be allowed to check those materials out.
“Movies are the only thing (minors) can’t check out from the adult section,” Waller said. “There are no rating systems for books, so anyone can check out any book.”
Chapman said the checkout process at the library should have a rating system.
“If a 15 year old wants to rent ‘50 Shades of Grey’ the movie, they can’t,” he said. “However, if they want to check out ‘50 Shades of Grey’ the book, they can.”
In a press release sent by DCC4D, the group said parents hold Waller and the DCPL board responsible and demand immediate action be taken.
A list of actions submitted by DCC4D include the immediate termination of Waller; all identified titles be removed from children’s/teen’s sections; policy changes be made; a grading system akin to that used by booklooks.org be implemented; parents of children with an “all access” card be notified in writing that access includes pornography and must be allowed to rescind all access permissions; and library leadership and staff must pledge to work with parents to prevent exposure of children to explicit age inappropriate and pornographic materials.
DCC4D has also sent open records requests to Owensboro and Daviess County public schools for a list of all “books and other media available to students” in every school’s media center.
Jared Revlett, public information officer for OPS, said choosing materials varies by school.
“Media center specialists will look at reviews on the publisher’s website, through a program called Common Sense Media, awards lists and curriculum,” Revlett said.
Revlett said age restrictions on reading materials also vary by school.
“We want to make sure students are reading within their level and comprehend what they’re checking out,” he said.
For DCPS, the district’s media center policy states schools with site-based decision making (SBDM) councils consult with the school media librarian on the maintenance of the media center, including the purchase of instructional materials, information technology and equipment.
In schools without SBDM councils, the librarian and media personnel shall be responsible for coordinating the selection and recommending to the principal for the purchase of materials and equipment based on the existing collection, curriculum and needs of the school, according to the DCPS policy.
