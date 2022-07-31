The city of Owensboro has added more accessible parking spaces downtown for people with disabilities.
City engineer Kevin Collignon said the city changed the location and spacing of accessible parking spots downtown when Third Street was repaved. The changes created five more parking spaces for people with disabilities.
“We went from 10 ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) spaces to 15 between Frederica Street and J.R. Miller” Boulevard, Colignon said Thursday.
Some previous parking space designated for people with disabilities were in the middle of streets, as opposed to being near ramps. For example, disabled parking spaces in front of the Daviess County Courthouse on Fourth Street weren’t up to standard, Collignon said.
“We put (accessible) spots at each corner, on each block,” Collignon said. “That is because the accessible ADA ramps are at the corners.”
The accessible parking spaces were changed to be farther away from intersections to provide greater visibility for motorists and for people attempting to cross the intersections.
“There’s a standard spacing for the parking spots, based on how far away from the intersection you stay,” Collignon said. “When they are pulled back from the intersection, it does allow a little more sight distance for the driver to see the pedestrian, and vice versa.”
Regulations also required the spots be a certain distance from fire hydrants.
The change reduced the number of nonaccessible parking spaces slightly.
“We lost a few spots in total,” Collignon said.
The new parking spaces meet the requirements of the Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices. The changes also exceed the minimum requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Collignon said.
“Before (the new spaces were added), they were scattered about,” Collignon said. “Some blocks had them and some didn’t.”
The city has received a few complaints about the changes, such as from businesses that lost a parking space near their building.
“Any time you change something, especially parking downtown, people get upset,” Collignon said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
