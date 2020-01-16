The City of Owensboro has released a request for proposals for 1,500 garbage toters.
“These are just routine replacement toters,” said Stephen Franklin, deputy Public Works director.
Franklin said the toters will be used as inventory for the city in case Owensboro residents need a replacement trash can.
The garbage toters must hold 96 gallons, be green and have the city seal permanently embossed on both sides of the body, according to the RFP.
If a bidder is selected, the bid contract will last for one year beginning March 17 with the possibility to renew the contract for four additional one year periods at the same bid price.
Bids will be opened at 2 p.m. Jan. 30.
The RFP has includes an option for the vendor to provide similar brown containers for the city to use during special events.
This is the third RFP the city has issued this month. The city is also looking for a vendor to demolish Gabe’s Tower and a developer to rehabilitate the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and build a new senior center adjacent to the current Second Street site.
270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.