The city has amended the lease agreement with Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum to aid them in facing lost revenue due to COVID-19.
While massive restriction of public gatherings caused many organizations to cancel events, the Hall of Fame took a massive hit, especially with the cancellation of ROMP, which averages roughly $800,000 in revenue or 40% of the Hall of Fame’s budget, said Chris Joslin, Hall of Fame executive director.
“As a nonprofit, our revenue comes from two categories,” he said. “Contributed revenue like grants, charitable gifts and donations is one part and earned revenue, like ticket sales and our retail store, is the other. When COVID-19 hit, all of the earned revenue just stopped. ROMP is a major art of that earned revenue and obviously not having it had a major impact.”
On Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission voted unanimously to amend the lease agreement between the city and the Hall of Fame to allow them to pull $100,000 from the $250,000 capital maintenance reserve.
In normal years, the Hall of Fame is required to have that reserve as part of its lease, said Nate Pagan, city manager.
“Like many organizations, COVID-19 has had many negative implications for the museum,” he said. “However, because of the time of cancellations and closings due to the pandemic and the museum having to return the money for advanced ticket sales for ROMP, the impact on them has been much greater than a typical organization. The reimbursements and the lack of revenue were a double whammy. They asked if there was anything we could do and allowing them to pull from that reserve seemed like the best option.”
The Hall of Fame will have five years to bring the reserve meant to address future issues maintenance issues, back up to $250,000. For now, the bulk of that money will be used to reimburse patrons, said Joslin.
“Since our cash flow has taken a hit, this enables us to manage cash flow for operations while addressing ROMP refunds,” he said. “Since we moved into this new building, our revenue on the contributed revenue is more diverse, but that still doesn’t take away that ROMP is a big part. Thank goodness we have other sources with generous donors and grants and the city who is one of our primary partners that aided us in even getting this business open. They were creative and allowed us to borrow against that fund; it made a lot of sense.”
The Hall of Fame opened back up to the public on Wednesday and has plans, even in the COVID age, to bring their widely renowned services back to audiences, Joslin said.
“As soon as we unlocked the doors, we hosted visitors from Georgia and North Carolina,” he said. “That tells me that we haven’t lost the momentum we worked so hard to create before all of this started; we definitely haven’t stopped our marketing machinery. Moving forward, we are going to have to continue to be creative like we have been with our virtual tours. Next week, we are going to have a virtual ROMP on our platforms showing highlights from past ROMPs. We are also working with artists to live stream shows from our theater. We may only be able to have 50 people in the hall, but we are hoping that 500 will be willing to purchase tickets for high quality streaming concerts.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
