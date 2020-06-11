On Wednesday, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly rescinded their joint state of emergency.
On April 10, both Mattingly and Watson issued a COVID-19-related executive order that all business not closed by Gov. Andy Beshear to practice all social distancing and hygiene guidelines from the CDC and Kentucky Department of Public Health.
The order set the maximum occupancy established by the city and county fire marshals to 25%, required all points of access to structures to be open for emergency personnel, limited the number of shoppers to one adult member per household and restricted minors access to businesses unless accompanied by an adult.
The April order also enacted a curfew for persons under the age of 18, not allowing them to be in public between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, or unless that person is on their way to or from work. The order also limits all gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
As guidelines are becoming less restrictive and local businesses, restaurants and government entities are beginning to operate under the “new normal” the need for the executive order became moot, said Watson.
“When we put that out, we encouraged 25% occupancy and we had a curfew, that is all we had,” he said. “Since it was an open-ended ordinance that we no longer had a need for, we rescinded it.”
The joint city county guidance was issued prior to Beshear giving guidance and was meant to allow the city and county to circumnavigate certain standing procedures to ensure that they could get needed materials to combat COVID-19 in the community at an expedited pace, Mattingly said.
“The current guidance by the governor supersedes our order,” he said. “The state raised indoor occupancy to 33% and there is no more need for a curfew, so it was time to rescind it.”
While the joint order has been lifted, all guidelines provided by the state and federal organizations are mandated, such as social distancing guidelines, occupancy and gathering restrictions, Mattingly said.
“Everything the governor has issued is still in place,” he said. “Our reason to declare was to ensure that we could go outside of the norms of purchasing and hire personnel if needed. The governor’s guidance outweighs ours and is still in full effect.”
City and county operations and offices will still be operating the governor’s guidance as well with city commission and fiscal court meetings remaining closed to the public for the remainder of June and local agencies still operating under state and federal guidelines. For more information of COVID-related operations and information visit daviessky.org or owensboro.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.