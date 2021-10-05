The City of Owensboro has announced its leaf collection schedule for the 2021 fall season.
The Owensboro Sanitation Department will begin vacuum leaf collection Oct. 18 and will continue collecting leaves through Feb. 15, 2022.
During leaf season, crews will complete three passes through 10 zones of the city, beginning in zone 9A. Customers can find their leaf zone by accessing an interactive map at https://services.owensboro.org/maps/citizen-information/.
Bagged leaves must be in plastics bags weighing less than 30 pounds each and be placed curbside on the scheduled trash day for disposal. Bagged leaves can also be taken to the Sportscenter parking lot at 1215 Hickman Ave. and placed in marked orange leaf collection dumpsters.
