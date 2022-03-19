City revenues have been particularly strong this year, with the city having received $2.8 million more in tax revenue than officials anticipated.
Last week, city Finance Director Angela Waninger told commissioners property tax, insurance premium tax and occupational tax revenue have exceeded expectations for the year thus far.
In fiscal year 2020-21, property tax and occupational tax revenue were also higher than budgeted, despite the pandemic.
Revenue estimates in 2020-21 were conservative due to the pandemic, but revenue overall was more than anticipated for the year.
In addition to higher occupational and property tax revenue, CARES Act funding helped the city recover some of its COVID-119 pandemic expense for the 2020-21 fiscal year, so the city ended the year with better revenue than officials had anticipated, Wanigner said in an email.
So far during the current fiscal year, city expenses have been less than budgeted, Waninger told commissioners.
The city has $13.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Some of those dollars have already been allocated to sewer projects, and other jobs that are under discussion.
But the city staff has said that up to $8.3 million of those federal dollars could be put in city coffers to reimburse the city for COVID-19 pandemic expenses.
While all of that is good news for the city, elected officials said last week city tax rates likely won’t be lowered in the coming year, which would potentially reduce the surplus.
Mayor Tom Watson, Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger and commissioners Mark Castlen, Bob Glenn and Jeff Sanford said the city will feel the effects of inflation and higher fuel costs on its operations.
City officials will also have to consider raising salaries for employees in the coming fiscal year, to stay competitive in the job market, officials said.
“We are going to have to be a little more frugal than in normal circumstances,” Sanford said.
Rising fuel costs will effect normal operations like trash collection, while the cost of equipment will increase with inflation, Sanford said.
“The inflation thing itself is going to cut into a good amount of our money,” Sanford said.
Later, Sanford said, “It’s a good thing we have that excess, because we are going to need it.”
Watson said city staff members are still in the process of putting together budget recommendations for the coming fiscal year.
When asked if lowering taxes was being considered, Watson said a concern going is that a change in tax rates now would result in revenue shortfalls for a future commission.
“We have a healthy balance right now. But when you do certain things, the long-term consequences don’t come up for a while,” Watson said.
Those consequences “might end up in the next person’s lap,” he said.
“When we got here five or six years ago, we had to raise taxes just to get even,” Watson said.
The city will have to compete to keep law enforcement officers, Watson said, citing a $15,000 salary increase for Kentucky State Police troopers in the budget being crafted in Frankfort.
“We still have to find a way to recruit more police officers,” Watson said. “That $15,000 (raise) is going to have a cascading effect” across the state, he said.
Glenn said the uncertainty of the economy calls for city officials to be cautious.
“We don’t know what the economy is going to do,” Glenn said.
Meanwhile, revenue from federal sources like ARPA and the CARES Act are “slowly disappearing,” he said.
“There’s nothing wrong with making sure we have an adequate rainy day fund,” Glenn said.
Glenn also said the city will have to continue dealing with employee pension costs, while looking at employee raises, to adjust for inflation.
Fuel prices could continue to climb, if Russia’s war in Ukraine triggers an energy crisis in Europe, Glenn said
“Europe gets 40% or more of its fuel from Russia,” Glenn said.
If they supply is cut off by Russia, or if European countries refuse to take Russian oil “that 40% has to come from somewhere,” Glenn said.
“If you think fuel prices are high now, that would explode” fuel prices, he said. “That affects us,” and the city’s fleet of vehicles, he said.
“I think we should probably take a ‘wait and see’ attitude,” Glenn said.
Castlen said discussion of lowering tax rates could occur in the future if the city has another year of good revenues. But Castlen said officials have to consider inflation and rising interest rates.
“Is there a recession over the horizon?” Castlen said. “That’s a concern for me, that revenue might be going down.”
A discussion about lowering tax rates is premature, Castlen said.
“Another thing we have been discussing behind the scenes is an increase in pay rates for city employees,” Castlen said. “It’s going to have to happen,” he said, also adding that the KSP raises “is going to cut into our police force.”
“That’s a battle we are fighting now with firefighters, maintenance, laborers” and other city workers, Castlen said. “We are definitely going to have to up the pay of our city employees.”
Sanford said the city should continue with projects that have already been identified, but that “new things that have no return are going to be hard to do.”
Maglinger said city expenses are already increasing.
City Hall also has to focus on hiring at OPD, he said.
“We don’t really know where we are going to be,” Maglinger said. “It’s hard to predict. Our costs are going to be going up significantly, from fuel to everything else. We need to stay on top of it.
“That’s where we are right now, waiting to see what kind of money we are going to have at the end of the fiscal year,” Maglinger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
