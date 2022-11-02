The Owensboro City Commission is applying for more than $10 million in federal funds for Owensboro Grain, to build a stabilization wall along the river bank.
Tuesday night, city commissioners approved a municipal order to apply for $10.766 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The city would be a pass-through agency with the funds going to Owensboro Grain to construct a river wall.
The 1,400-sheet pile wall would stabilize the bank. Owensboro Grain would be responsible for 25% in matching funds.
“The company’s site along East Second Street is experiencing instability along a portion of the the riverbank,” City Manager Nate Pagan said.
The city would have no share of the project, Pagan said.
The grant would be administered by the Green River Area Development District. The grant was awarded last year, but the grant wasn’t funded.
Blake Edge, GRADD’s director of community and economic development, said federal officials denied the grant last year because the needed more information about the project.
“They wanted to make sure some additional studies were done prior to construction,” Edge told commissioners. “The advised us to submit a phased application.”
Officials will do an engineering study to determine if the project is viable. Once the project is engineered and designed, FEMA will release the construction funds, Edge said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
