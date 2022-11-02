The Owensboro City Commission is applying for more than $10 million in federal funds for Owensboro Grain, to build a stabilization wall along the river bank.

Tuesday night, city commissioners approved a municipal order to apply for $10.766 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The city would be a pass-through agency with the funds going to Owensboro Grain to construct a river wall.

