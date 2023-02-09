The Owensboro Fire Department is planning to send six more firefighters to paramedic training and is seeking a federal grant to help cover the cost.

If the city doesn’t receive the $222,265 grant, the fire department still intends to send the firefighters through the training program, an OFD official said Wednesday. The Daviess County Fire Department is also enrolling firefighters into this year’s class.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

