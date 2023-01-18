Owensboro city commissioners are moving ahead with several major projects, including construction of a downtown indoor sports complex.

Tuesday night, commissioners approved bonds to finance construction of the complex. In December, city officials approved purchasing two lots in the 500 block of West Fifth Street and the 500 block of West Fourth Street to build an 88,000-square-foot sportsplex.

