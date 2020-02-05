New officers with the Owensboro Police Department will now be able to get a college degree while training for their new jobs.
The Owensboro City Commission unanimously passed a second reading Tuesday of an ordinance that change’s the city’s handbook policy to allow new police department applicants to earn an associate degree in applied science from Bluegrass Technical and Community College in Lexington while they are attending basic training in nearby Richmond.
The state-run program, Educating Heroes, is administered by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum previously told the Messenger-Inquirer that access to the program will expand the police department’s applicant pool. An applicant must have an associate’s degree or equivalent education, such as 60 college credit hours, before becoming an Owensboro police officer.
Ealum said the police department has had to reject prior applicants in the past who did not meet the education requirement.
“Now with this program, they actually get 45 credit hours by going through the academy but they can take 15 additional hours while they’re there on their own time,” he said last month.
The degree in applied science will allow law enforcement officers to “benefit in the areas of critical thinking and improved communication skills through diverse situations, and in-depth studies from accounting to ethics,” according to the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training website.
“I value education and I think it’s important that officers have it,” Ealum said.
In other business, the city commissioners passed a municipal order allowing Mayor Tom Watson to sign a memorandum of agreement for the city to pay at least $90,000 to host the Owensboro HydroFair in August.
Under the memorandum of agreement, the city will pay American Hydroplane Events, the company that is organizing the event, for fuel equipment, supplies, insurance and race officials, according to the agreement. The city will also be responsible for providing numerous other items, including award trophies, shirts and hats for race volunteers, walkie-talkies and hotel rooms, the agreement states.
American Hydroplane Events will be responsible for providing race personnel, technical support for on-water rescue vessels and scoring and timing equipment.
The Owensboro HydroFair, which will replace annual Owensboro Airshow for this year, will begin Aug. 14 and end Aug. 16.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
