Tuesday night, Owensboro city commissioners approved funding for a new Juvenile Drug Court program that will have an increased focus on providing mental health treatment.

Commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement with Daviess Fiscal Court, where the city and county will provide $75,000 each annually for four years for the program. Fiscal Court has already approved funding for the program.

