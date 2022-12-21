Owensboro city officials Tuesday approved a package of incentives for Big Rivers Electric Corp.

Big Rivers plans to build a control center at 3805 West Fifth Street Road. The utility bought the 114-acre lot in late 2021 with plans for a control center near the Green River Area Development District offices.

