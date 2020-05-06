Owensboro city commissioners approved a plan Tuesday to purchase property from St. Paul AME Church, with the plans to build low-income homes on the site.
Commissioners held the meeting via teleconference, out of a need to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was over Facebook.
Commissioners approved spending $35,000 in federal funds to purchase the lot at 620 Elm Street, which is owned by the church board of trustees, and is adjacent to the vacant church building. The funds come from HUD’s Home Investment Partnership Program.
The lot is currently empty.
City Manager Nate Pagan said before the meeting that the lot will be split in half.
“We will divide it into two lots, and one we will give to Habitat for Humanity, and on the other, we’ll do a build ourselves,” Pagan said Tuesday afternoon.
The city’s Community Development Department will also build a home on its lot, and sell it as low-income housing, Pagan said.
Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city and Habitat for Humanity plan to move quickly to build on the property once the land is acquired.
“Once we purchase the property, we have one year to take action,” Shelton said. “It will go quickly on our end. You’ll see construction in the first six months.”
Shelton said the city will build a home on its share of the lot and subsidize the construction with the federal grant dollars. City officials will have the home appraised and will sell it to a qualifying low-income buyer “at a fraction of the appraised value,” Shelton said.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved applying for a $50,000 grant from the American Association of Retired Person’s “Livable Communities” grant program, to place four murals downtown.
“Last year, we were designated as a livable community by the AARP,” which made the city eligible for grant dollars, Pagan said. Downtown beautification was one of the OBKY Project citizen advisory committee’s recommendations.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the plan is to complete two of the murals this year. There are six locations under consideration in an area north to south between the riverfront and Fifth Street, and between Walnut Street and the Glover H. Cary Bridget.
The grant funds would be used to pay the artist and pay for materials.
“We work through the Artist Guild, because they provide us with skill and expertise,” Hancock said.
“I haven’t had any property owners yet that wanted to charge a fee” for space for a mural, he added.
“We wanted the murals downtown to be indicative of Owensboro,” Hancock said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
