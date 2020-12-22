Madisonville City Council voted 4-2 to allow Sunday sales of alcohol by the package from noon to midnight, while an ordinance to increase license fees for alcohol beverage licenses from 4% to 5% died in a deadlocked 3-3 vote.
Council members Chad Menser, Misty Cavanaugh, Frank Stevenson and Adam Townsend voted to approve the ordinance, while Larry Noffsinger and Tony Space voted against the ordinance regarding Sunday sales.
Menser, Cavanaugh and Townsend voted against the license fee increase and Space, Noffsinger and Stevenson voted in favor of it.
The Sunday sales ordinance also will increase the hours that Madisonville restaurants and service clubs can sell alcohol by the drink from noon to midnight on Sundays. The ordinance also introduced a $25 increase for special, temporary licenses per event increasing the fee from $75 to $100.
Townsend introduced the ordinance regarding Sunday sales, and also introduced a similar ordinance in 2019, which resulted in a 3-3 deadlock vote.
The May 2019 had both the Sunday sales ordinance and the license fee increase combined into one ordinance, according to Townsend.
“I’m glad that it has finally passed,” he said following the meeting. “It allows us to get out of the way of these businesses owners and let them make the decisions on what they want to do and also to keep some of this money that has been going out to Hanson on Sundays. I know we are not going to be able to recoup everything that has been lost in sales by this, but I think it is a great first start.”
A copy of the ordinance has to be published in The-Messenger before taking effect.
Also at the meeting, Noffsinger addressed the council as his term in office came to a close.
Noffsinger was defeated in the General Election in November by Amy Watson Cruz.
“I can’t explain to all of you how much fun this has been,” said Noffsinger. “From the mayor, fellow councilmen, I’ve had the privilege to work with you all for the past two years. I’d like to say thank you for your friendship and support. I honestly feel good about what we have accomplished together. We haven’t argued or bickered. We might have had a few undecided moments, but you have been great to work with.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton presented Noffsinger with an award for his time on the council over the virtual broadcast.
“It has truly been a privilege and honor to serve side by side with you,” Cotton said. “I know that your heart is with this community and making it better for all, and I cannot thank you enough for all that you have done these past two years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.