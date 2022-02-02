On Monday, Mayor Tom Watson welcomed Bell Bank to Owensboro, when the company announced a deal to create a mortgage servicing office downtown.
Tuesday evening, Watson and city commissioners approved a seven-year incentive to rebate the company half of its general fund occupational taxes.
Bell Bank officials announced they will locate into the old Alorica Building at 235 Frederica St. Commissioners approved a municipal order for Bell Bank to begin receiving the rebate after three years of operation. City Manager Nate Pagan said the rebate calls for the company to maintain at least 135 workers to continue receiving the rebate.
“It will take them three years to get to the 135 range,” Pagan said.
Pagan said he could not estimate the total amount of the rebate. He said the amount would increase as more workers are hired above the 135 threshold.
“The more (occupational tax fees) they generate, the more they get back as an incentive, and the more the city gets back as well,” Pagan said.
The company anticipates having 178 employees by the end of 2026, officials said previously.
If the company falls below 135 workers, Bell Bank will lose the incentive for the next year, but could regain it later, if the workforce reaches the threshold again, Pagan said.
There is no clawback provision, so the company won’t have to return funds it received if the workforce is below 135, Pagan said.
“Each year is independent of the others,” he said.
Watson said incentives are tailored to fit the needs of the individual companies receiving them and that the announcement the company is coming is welcome news for downtown.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It fills a pretty good-sized hole where the Alorica building is. As they grow, we’ll grow.”
“We have an opportunity to fill up the Alorica building,” which will help downtown businesses, Watson said. “It’s going to be a neat deal.”
Bob Smiley, Bell Bank’s senior vice president and mortgage servicing director, said the company is “ready to get going.”
In comments from the podium, Commissioner Mark Castlen addressed recent incidents of gun violence, some of which have resulted in juveniles being charged.
“I was wanting to challenge the parents to take control of their children,” Castlen said. “Sometimes, you have to have tough love.
“We need people parenting, instead of letting our children walk around freely.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.