City officials and the Owensboro Art Guild are working on a project to create four murals this year.
Three will be on downtown walls and the fourth will be on a large wall on the back side of Kendall-Perkins Park.
Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager, said AARP gave the city $60,000 for the project and it must be done before the end of the year.
“I want all bids from artists in by June 30,” he said.
He wants to see work begin in July.
Hancock said the downtown murals will be on the Allen Street side of the Downtown Parking Garage, the parking lot side of the Riverwalk Razor Building at 221 St. Ann St. and a wall beneath the Glover H. Cary Bridge.
The wall at Kendall-Perkins Park, 1201 W. Fifth St., will take several years to complete, he said.
The idea there, Hancock said, is to show different scenes representing the historical and cultural aspects of Owensboro’s African-American community.
The downtown murals should “make you think of Owensboro,” he said.
The size will depend on the artist and the location, Hancock said.
Proposals submitted by artists who belong to the Owensboro Art Guild should include the price of preparing the surfaces for painting, all supplies, paint, insurance, labor, any equipment they may need and design concepts.
Hancock said proposals and questions should be sent to the art guild at Owensboro ArtGuild@gmail.com.
Local artist Gary Bielefeld is also working to replace his Kentucky Mirror Mosaic — a giant mirrored map of Kentucky — on the west wall of the Frantz Building Services Building at 319 E. Second St.
The huge map stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee.
But after 38 years of summer heat and winter cold, the glue that holds the glass to the wall is getting weak and pieces are falling.
In 2018, Austin Casebolt, an art teacher at Daviess County High School, and the Chamber Young Professionals painted a large mural with the word “Owensboro” and several bluegrass instruments on the east side of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau offices at 215 E. Second St.
Another mural — “Celebrate Kentucky Here” — was painted on the north wall of the building at 214 Frederica St. by Rex Robinson and others in 1994.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
