Owensboro city attorney Stephen Lynn was charged with driving under the influence Wednesday night after being stopped by a Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
The incident occurred at 9:34 p.m. Sheriff’s department reports say a deputy was driving north in the 7000 block of U.S. 431 when he clocked a vehicle driving 68 miles per hour in the 55 mph zone. The deputy stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Lynn, and the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol.
When questioned, Lynn told the deputy he had only consumed one beer. The deputy demonstrated several field sobriety tests, which Lynn indicated he understood. But reports say Lynn had difficulty performing the tests.
The deputy then administered a preliminary breath test, which detected alcohol, reports say.
Lynn was charged with driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Lynn was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center, where he declined a blood test, reports say. Lynn was released Thursday morning.
Lynn said Thursday afternoon he could not provide much comment about the incident.
“At this time, it’s just charges,” Lynn said. “I do plan to defend myself.
“At this time, I shouldn’t say anything, at the advice of counsel,” he said.
City Manager Nate Pagan said he was limited in what he could say because it is a personnel matter, but the city is aware and reviewing the situation.
“We’ll take appropriate action depending on our evaluation,” he said.
Messenger-Inquirer reporter Trey Crumbie contributed to this report.
