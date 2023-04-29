The annual city auction returns next week, promising to have something for just about everyone.
You’ll be able to find big, industrial-size items at the auction, which is scheduled for Thursday at the Owensboro Sportscenter. There will be the usual array of dump trucks, school buses, snow plows and bucket trucks for sale, along with fork lifts, backhoes and tons of lawn equipment.
But the auction, which involves multiple city and county agencies, also has its share of weirder items. Because some of the of items up for auction were confiscated from people convicted of crimes related to drug trafficking, deal hunters will be able to pick up cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles, along with confiscated computers, video game systems, camping equipment and even cameras and golf clubs.
“People get excited” at the auction, Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said. “There are obviously things people have researched or are looking for.”
The auction begins at 10 a.m. Thursday inside the Sportcenter, with electronics and smaller items going on the auction block. Vehicles and machinery will go up for auction at 11 a.m.
The event, Hancock said, has been a regular event for at least 30 years — minus, of course, 2020, when it was canceled by the pandemic.
The auction draws hundreds of spectators and potential bidders, including private buyers, businesses and representatives from other towns and counties.
“Most of the time, it’s a good event for the city,” Purchasing Manager Kalyn Fox said. “We have a wide variety of customers. Our attendance is usually very high.”
Besides the city, other agencies with items in the auction include Regional Water Resource Agency, the Owensboro Riverport, Owensboro Municipal Utilities, the county school system, the planning commission and the county water district.
“It’s truly a city-wide event,” Fox said.
Items are sold as-is, but Hancock said city vehicles and machinery in the auction have been regularly maintained.
“People are getting a very good and serviceable piece of equipment,” Hancock said.
For more information about items up for auction, visit the city’s website, at owensboro.org.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.