The city of Owensboro has awarded bids to renovate the fire station on East Parrish Avenue and to build a new police training center at the OPD firing range.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said city officials opened bids for the Fire Station 2 project Wednesday and awarded the contract to Q&S Contracting of Sebree. The city received four bids, and Q&S submitted the low bid of $785,000.
“I’m pretty pleased with all of the bidders,” Hancock said Thursday.
The renovation will expand the fire station by about 1,200 square feet, adding more space to the sleeping area, living spaces and workout room. City Fire Chief James Howard said previously that the station was originally designed for a crew of four firefighters, but now houses six firefighters, an engine and a quint fire vehicle.
The low bid was within the city’s cost estimate for the renovation, Hancock said.
“We estimated between $750,000 to $850,000 for the fire station,” he said.
City officials are finalizing the bid award process and have not yet set a date for the construction company to begin work, Hancock said.
“We’ll begin working with them on their start date, and completion date, as well,” Hancock said.
Hancock also said Thursday the city awarded Lanham Bros. General Contractors of Owensboro the bid to construct a new police training center at the OPD firing range on Burton Road. Hancock said previously the low bid on the project was for $750,000. The city estimated the cost between $650,000 and $750,000, Hancock said Thursday.
Officials plan to build a 5,000-square-foot training center to replace the aging modular classroom OPD has been using at the site for years. Hancock said previously the goal is to have the training center built before the end of the year.
While the pandemic has delayed receiving some construction materials, Hancock said Lanham Bros. can perform demolition of the old building and pour the foundation while materials are on order.
“There will be some delays” of materials, Hancock said. “Where some things would take four to six weeks to obtain, they’ll take eight to 12” because of pandemic-related shortages.
