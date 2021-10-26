Contractors have begun removing brush and trees from property near English Park that has been the site of a homeless encampment.
Contractors with the Huntingburg, Indiana firm of Omni Earthworks began work Monday morning on property owned by SFG and the Army Reserve west of the English Park boat ramp. The work is scheduled to continue through Nov. 11, weather permitting.
Owensboro city officials have been working with St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter to get people living at the riverbank encampment into housing.
Harry Pedigo, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter director, said last week people living along the riverbank faced dangerous conditions, including lack of clean water and hazards such as used syringes littering the ground.
Before work began in earnest Monday, a group of Owensboro Police Department officers went through the encampment, and a number of people were seen leaving the camp.
Pedigo said Friday that St. Benedict’s officials have been visiting the camp for about two years, urging people living there to accept help.
Pedigo said Monday he had assisted two people who had been staying at the camp since Friday.
“There are a lot of things we could do for those individuals, if they are willing to accept the help,” Pedigo said. “I’ve told guys, ‘once you come in, we can get you signed up for Rapid Rehousing; we can help you get your ID,’ ” and can help people obtain disability and veterans benefits, Pedigo said.
A press release issued Monday said contractors will remove overgrowth from the property, as well as debris.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Monday the city will cut down the brush to the end of the SFG property.
The area where the encampment is situated floods frequently, Hancock said.
“It floods down there multiple times a year. On average, five to seven times (a year) the river comes up to flood the entire area.”
The city has worked with St. Benedict’s to notify people living inside encampment that it was going to be removed. Once the area is cleaned, “it will be at the point where (city workers) can maintain it,” Hancock said.
“If (contractors) can clear it the way they did west of the convention center, it will make it easier to maintain,” Hancock said
Pedigo said anyone living at the riverbank will receive services from St. Benedict’s. But convincing them to accept help has been difficult.
Pedigo said St. Benedict’s will keep trying to reach homeless city residents who have previously refused services “and hope we can build that trust.”
“All we can do is wait and see,” Pedigo said.
Later, he said, “You sit and wait and hope you’ve sown a seed, so they will know where to go” when they want help.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.