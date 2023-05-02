The city’s spring “War on Potholes” got off to a slow start last week, as city street workers waited on asphalt to fix the hated holes.
But city Street Manager Jake Trogden said crews would make progress this week, filling potholes identified in the effort.
The “War on Potholes” is an annual initiative, where street department officials ask the public to report pothole sightings.
Potholes are caused by the continual freeze and thaw of winter, as groundwater freezes, causing the soil to expand and contract. The battle between asphalt and groundwater is a battle asphalt eventually loses, as the roadway cracks, forming potholes.
The city received reports of 34 areas with potholes, Trogden said. About 95% of the reports were called in by residents to City Hall, Trogden said.
Some areas were tackled last week, but crews were halted while waiting for asphalt from the supplier, Trogden said.
“We are dependent on them,” Trogden said. “They had some mechanical issues.”
In addition to the potholes identified, city street crews will also fill any other potholes they encounter in an area. Crews will also patch cuts made by utility work.
Once work begins this week, the crews will keep going until all the identified holes are filled,” Trogden said.
The reporting period of the “war” ended Friday — although people can report potholes to City Hall.
“If anybody has (a pothole) at any time, they can always call the City Action Line,” Trogden said.
To report a pothole, call 270-687-4444.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
