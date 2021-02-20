The city of Owensboro is in the market for a new city attorney to replace retiring City Attorney Steve Lynn.

The city posted an advertisement for a new attorney on Wednesday. City Manager Nate Pagan said Lynn will stay on staff until the end of March or April 1.

“Steve was a very hard worker,” Mayor Tom Watson said Friday afternoon. “I don’t usually leave City Hall until 6 o’clock, and he was always in there working.”

Lynn joined city government in 2012 when he was hired as assistant city attorney to help then-Assistant City Manager Ed Ray, who was also city attorney. Before coming to Owensboro, Lynn was assistant general counsel in the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice office in Richmond.

Lynn became city attorney in 2018. Including his time in Frankfort, Lynn had more than 20 years of service in government. Lynn did not return a call for comment Friday afternoon.

“He was eligible to retire and he submitted his paperwork, so we wish him the best,” Pagan said Friday afternoon.

The city deadline for candidates to apply for the position is March 5. The city attorney advises the City Commission, drafts legal documents and represents the city in legal matters.

Watson said the commissioners will approve the hiring of a new attorney, but he is not involved in the hiring process.

Watson said Lynn did good work for the city.

“He was very conscientious, and that’s what you look for when working with people,” Watson said. “I wish him well.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse