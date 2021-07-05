The Owensboro Police Department is considering the purchase of a modular training area and a driving simulator with funds included in the city’s new budget.
Currently, OPD is in the design phase of planning a new classroom building at the OPD firing range on Burton Road. The modular training center and the driving simulator will be paid for with $210,000 in Your Community Vision dollars allocated in the city budget.
Lt. Tristan Russelburg, head of support services for OPD, said officials are working with engineers and are in the final steps of designing the classroom building.
“I’m hopeful in the next few months, we’ll be able to bid the project out,” Russelburg said last week.
The hope is to have the building completed by spring of next year, he said.
“This will certainly be an upgrade and provide an opportunity to train not only our officers but to host other agencies” and the state Department of Criminal Justice Training, he said.
The modular training facility in the budget contains wall panels that can be set up indoors or outdoors, and rearranged to make different layouts. The idea is that an officer going through a training scenario wouldn’t be so familiar with the layout that he or she will be able to anticipate threats.
“As a person trains three or four times, they learn the building” in a fixed structure, Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said. “This allows them to move the building.”
The panels can make a training area of about 500 square feet.
“It actually comes with panels with doorways and windows,” Russelburg said. “It gives you the idea you are actually inside a residence or building.”
“It’s a higher level of training,” Hancock said. “You can’t anticipate where those corners are going to be, which makes officers better prepared” for real-life situations, he said.
The driving simulator in the budget is portable and is set up like the inside of a patrol vehicle, Russelburg said.
“It’s small enough that we don’t have to do a whole lot of set up,” Russelburg said.
The driving simulator, Hancock said, is nearly as realistic as driving a vehicle.
Russelburg said officers can use the simulator for driving scenarios without having to set up on a lot and use real vehicles.
Both the modular training rooms and the driving simulator will be looked at in the future.
“The focus right now is to get the building completed,” Russelburg said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
