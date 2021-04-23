The 2021-22 budget city commissioners are expected at approve next month contains raises to retain salaries for police officers and other city workers, a step officials said is necessary to compete with the private sector.
The proposed budget also contains funds for police officer body cameras, which city Police Chief Art Ealum described as devices that offer protection to officers when they are questioned about their conduct.
The $61.371 million budget, which was presented to commissioners Thursday afternoon, does not call for an increase in tax rates, City Manager Nate Page said.
“We are presenting for you a balanced general fund budget,” Pagan said at the start of the four-hour budget presentation.
While city revenues are forecast to increase during the budget year, the increases come from growth instead of a change in tax rates. Several department heads did present smaller proposed budgets compared to the 2020-21 fiscal year, including the Community Development, Engineering, GIS and Central Dispatch.
“I think overall the departments have done a good job of being prudent and reasonable with their requests,” Pagan said.
City Human Resources Director Josh Bachmeier said OPD, Public Works’ street department and the parks department have issues with employee turnover.
For example, Bachmeier said the city has to replace about 25% of its road workers annually because of people leaving to take other jobs.
The budget contains a 5% salary increase for new road workers, labor and maintenance workers and crew leaders in the street department. Street workers obtain their Commercial Driver’s License during their first year of work, making them attractive to industry.
“At some point in time, we are going to have to compete with the private sector” for entry-level street workers, Mayor Tom Watson said.
The budget also includes a 50-cent an hour raise for seasonal parks workers, bringing their salaries to just under $8 an hour.
Seasonal workers, who in the past would work for the parks department, have more options.
“Many employers are paying $8 to $14 an hour,” Bachmeier said.
Annual employee turnover at OPD between fiscal year 2016-17 and today averages more than 10%, according to the budget presentation.
The issue of police turnover is faced by law enforcement agencies across the county, as departments compete for candidates, while experienced officers leave the profession.
“Many competing agencies will be increasing (pay) rates to remain competitive,” Bachmeier said.
Entry level police officers, and officers at different stages in their careers, will see their base salaries increase in the proposed budget.
All city workers will receive a 2.5% cost of living salary increase, and qualified workers will receive an additional 1.25% “STEP” increase.
The police department’s budget includes funds to purchase 111 body cameras for officers, which Ealum said are beneficial to officers.
In an complaint of officer misconduct, a body camera “does more to exonerate an officer than it does to convict an officer,” Ealum said. “...It’s a great service to have body cameras. I think the community deserves it.”
The funds for cameras in the department’s budget is just “the entry level cost for the first year,” Ealum said.
The cameras will have be to replaced every three years.
When asked about the future of police hiring and retention, Ealum said, “We have our work cut out for us, we have challenges.”
Officers are “scrutinized to no end,” and officers in cities respond to more calls than officers at county departments, Ealum said.
Ealum said, previously, officials though they would be fortunate to keep new officers for five years.
“Now, I’m telling you all, we’ll be lucky (to keep officers) three years,” he said.
Projects for the coming year include work on businesses in the Triplett Twist” Neighborhood Revitalization Area, the use of city-funded community catalyst grants in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Area, and the construction of six housing units, partnering with entities such as Habitat for Humanity.
Other projects include remodeling and renovation of Owensboro Fire Station 2 and the fire training center, and work at Lazy Dayz Park, Heartland Playground and Ben Hawes Park. The city increased its budget for sidewalk repair and street resurfacing.
Officials are planning a summer fireworks display that will include fireworks at the riverfront and in certain areas around the city, like the displays last summer when mass gatherings were stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget will be presented for first reading in early May and will be voted on by commissioners during the second meeting of the month, Pagan said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.