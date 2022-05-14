The 2022-23 budget Owensboro City Commissioners are likely to approve next week include significant funding for area arts organization, such as the RiverPark Center, the Museum of Fine Art and the Museum of Science and History, and funds to pay utilities at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

In all, the proposed budget allocated $816,930 to 10 arts groups, an increase of $31,373 over the current fiscal year.

For example, the proposed budget allocates $177,000 to the RiverPark Center, $211,000 to the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, $167,000 to the Museum of fine art, for both operations and capital replacement and $162,900 to the Museum of Science and History.

The budget also includes $62,000 for bluegrass museum utilities, $23,800 to Friday After 5, $35,0766 to Theater Workshop of Owensboro, $24,300 to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, $2,782 to the Black Expo and $11,000 to Owensboro Dance Theatre. An additional $26,700 is earmarked for “agency maintenance” in the budget.

Commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said this week the city benefits from arts organizations both in terms of drawing people to the city for events, and by providing “quality of life” that cities of similar size don’t have.

“They are an invaluable part of economic development,” Watson said.

Commissioner Bob Glenn said arts groups “preserve the history of our community, and share it with future generations.”

Through the arts groups, “young people come into contact with culture for the first time,” Glenn said. “That’s a huge benefit, connecting our youth to the arts.”

Organizations like the RiverPark Center and Owensboro Symphony draw people to the city for concerts and events, Glenn said.

“That attracts people from all over the region, filling hotel rooms and restaurants,” Glenn said.

Commissioner Jeff Sanford said art organizations like the Museum of Fine Art or the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden attract business leaders.

In terms of events, the arts “does bring in a lot of money” to the city, Sanford said.

“For a city our size having those things we have, we are pretty blessed, in my opinion,”

Sanford said. Later, Sanford said, “it’s kind of like parks. Parks are government-subsidized, because it’s quality of life.”

Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger also said arts groups provide “quality of life” to residents, through “education and entertainment.”

“I think it’s something that is a benefit to the community,” Maglinger said.

But, Maglinger said, art organizations don’t function solely on government dollars.

“They have to do some fundraising to be able to survive,” Maglinger said. “The city fund does keep them going, but they need to raise money themselves.”

Commissioner Mark Castlen said the arts are important “for all cities.”

“It’s a way for people to express themselves and show their heritage,” Castlen said.

Castlen added that the arts are an outlet for young people.

“It keeps them involved,” Castlen said.

“It’s amazing a city our size has an art museum with the quality of shows it does have,” Castlen said.

The city’s new budget also includes $453,404 in funding for social service agencies, particularly the United Way. The city allocated $338,063 to the United Way in the 2022-23 budget. The city lets the United Way determine how the city’s contribution is allocated.

The United Way volunteers who evaluates social service agency requests for funding and “provide greater scrutiny than the city staff can provide,” City Manager Nate Pagan said.

“It has worked out well,” Pagan said. “We don’t have the staff to evaluate the agencies with the same depth.”

Watson said commissioners will have a work session in June where they’ll discuss funding for social services.

“Some of us are interested in doing a little more for social services,” Watson said.

Any future funding for social services would not come at the expense of arts funding, Watson said.

“You can’t hardly reduce what you’re doing with the arts,” Watson said.

Watson said part of the social services discussion will include information on how the United Way evaluates requests for funding. During a work session on the budget, Watson said he noted the Daniel Pitino Shelter received only a small amount of United Way funding, and that was because the donations were specifically earmarked for the shelter.

“It’s the same (agencies) that get attention every year, and very seldom do you get a new one on the list,” Watson said.

Glenn said there is a difference between funding for arts groups and for nonprofit social service groups.

“Nonprofits have access to grants and fundraisers” that arts organizations don’t, Glenn said.

While arts groups do fundraise, “I think it’s a little harder for the arts to raise money,” Glenn said. “I think that’s why we have that gap” between city funds for the arts and funds for social services groups.

“Just because of the quantity of nonprofits, you couldn’t fund them at an equal level” as the arts, Glenn said.

Sanford said of social services funding, “we also need to pay attention to that, too,”

“I think the mayor is saying, and I agree with him, we need to pay attention to more of these social” agencies, Sanford said.

Castlen said of social service funding, “I would like to see a little uptick in that. I think there are areas where we are lacking. Social services (have) taken a hit during COVID” in funding, and that “things are more expensive.”

Maglinger said of social service groups, “Those are as important to me as anything the city funds. I’m looking forward to discussing what we can do, and if we can do more.”

