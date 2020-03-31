The city of Owensboro has canceled numerous meetings this month, including the April 7 and April 14 city commission meetings resulting in the city’s budget presentation, usually in April, to be pushed back until May, City Manager Nate Pagan said.
“We do plan to delay the budget process, probably a month, from our usual timeline,” he said.
Pagan said once the budget is presented, the commissioners will have two meetings in June to look over the budget and vote on it. The city’s next fiscal year begins July 1 and the budget must be approved via ordinance, meaning it requires two readings.
Pagan said the presentation will likely be in the third week of May and the city will have financial data for March and April. This includes revenues from the 1.78% occupational tax that is a significant revenue generator for the city. Usually, the city only has financial data leading up to February when the city makes its April budget presentation.
“So it gives us two extra months of revenue data to continue to observe what’s happening and any potential adjustments that we need to make,” Pagan said.
Officials are confident the city has enough money to continue operating until the end the current fiscal year.
Pagan said the city’s April 21 meeting will still be held as of Monday, but it was subject to change.
In addition to the canceled city commission meetings, the following meetings are also canceled:
•All Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance April meetings.
• April 1 Historic Preservation Board.
• April 1 Civil Service Commission.
• April 2 Special Events Committee.
• April 15 Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.
• April 15 Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Board.
• April 16 Owensboro Parking Committee.
• April 22 Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting has been rescheduled to June 10 at 11:30 a.m.
Other services that the city provides have also been suspended or reduced, beginning this week. Yard waste collection has been suspended until further notice and the Owensboro Transit System will now run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
