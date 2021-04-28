The budget Owensboro City Commissioners will consider next month includes funds to design and begin preparations to construct a downtown boat dock equipped for docking larger private boats.
City officials briefly discussed the design funds at last week’s budget hearing. If commissioners decide to keep the funding in the 2021-22 budget, about $440,000 would be allocated to complete design work and secure permits for the project, with funds left over to solicit bids from contractors.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Tuesday the idea is to construct a boat dock large enough to handle larger pleasure boats and provide amenities such as fuel service, waste disposal and electricity for boaters who want to stay overnight.
In 2015, the city was approved for a $1.5 million U.S. Fish and Wildlife grant to construct a transient boat ramp, and design work was done by the Lexington firm of Brandstetter Carroll and the Madison, Wisconsin, firm of Lunde-Williams LLC. But the grant required a 75% match from the city.
Commissioners and then-Mayor Ron Payne decided to shelve the project due to the cost to the city. At the time, commissioners had just approved raising the net profits tax to help fund construction of what became the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, and to keep Hillcrest golf course open.
Hancock said if commissioners approve the design funding when they approve the overall budget next month, the design will build on the Brandstetter Carroll plans that were started but not completed.
“There were multiple locations that were looked into,” Hancock said.
Last week, Hancock said city officials would look for a grant to help fund the project.
The $440,000 design work would cover finishing the design, and permits needed for the work from agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers. Last week, Hancock told commissioners “there is a tremendous permitting process you have to go through” to do projects in the river.
There isn’t a final design for a dock yet, Hancock said Tuesday. “There are quite a few decisions left to make,” he said, adding that the ideas from the original design were “conceptual.”
“Once we get the direction of the commission, we’ll move forward,” he said.
The idea being considered is having a facility that could dock pleasure boats of 40 to 50 feet in length.
While larger boats could dock overnight while visitors go ashore, smaller recreational boats could refuel at the dock, Hancock said. The boat ramp at English Park is not equipped for larger boats and is really just a “courtesy dock,” he said.
“It’s limited,” he said. “You can only get a couple of boats there.”
Commissioners will hold the first reading of the budget at their first meeting in May, and will approve the budget, with any changes, in late May.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
