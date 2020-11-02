City bus promotes Hall of Fame, RiverPark

The Owensboro Transit System has turned bus No. 162 into a rolling billboard advertising the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on the driver’s side and the RiverPark Center on the other side.
Pamela Canary, OTS manager, said the bus hit the streets about a month ago.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “The color scheme is retro.”
Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame, created that side of the wrap and DMC Graphics, 1635 Sweeney St., did the work.
The RiverPark side has the center’s logo, a photo of the building and photos of three performances.
The bluegrass side features Rhiannon Giddens on fiddle and Eric Robertson on mandolin performing at ROMP in the middle, and Sam Bush, also performing at ROMP, near the back.
“The photos are very action oriented,” Smith said.
Canary said the city paid $6,500, using grant money, for the wrap.
The work was cheaper, she said, because there wasn’t already another wrapper on the bus that had to be removed.
“The city has a lot of involvement with the Hall of Fame,” she said. “The bus promotes community attractions and helps the economy.”
If you haven’t seen the bus, there’s a reason.
“It was hit by another vehicle,” Canary said. “It’s a brand new bus and it got hit. It’s in a body shop in Evansville. We don’t expect to get it back for another week or two.”
The damage came to $45,000.
But, Canary said, the bus cost about $480,000.
The promotion comes at a time when the Hall of Fame and RiverPark Center are having very few live performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And ROMP was canceled in June for the same reason.
But Smith said she hopes the bus doesn’t get hit again and is still running when fans return to the city in 2021.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.