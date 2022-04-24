The Owensboro Transit System has plans that, when finalized and approved, will change some bus routes, including adding bus services into MidAmerica Airpark.

City Public Works Director Stephen Franklin and Transit Manager Pamela Canary presented the proposed changes to city commissioners last week.

The plan is not final. Canary said Friday that transit officials will make final adjustments to the plan after a public hearing is held next month on the route changes.

The plan calls for removing one bus route, the “White” route, due to lower ridership. The White route goes to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, so the hospital will be served by a new “Pink” route.

Two routes, the Yellow and Violet, will go to Airpark Drive in MidAmerica Airpark. The Green route, which goes along Kentucky 54, has been shortened. The area will be served by both the Green and Pink routes.

The proposed changes come as the result of a transit study completed last year by the Florida firm of Tindale Oliver. The firm recommended having a route go into the Airpark. The study also recommended changing the Green route, so buses could make a complete circuit in 45 minutes.

Three transfer spots will be added so people can change bus lines without having to travel back to the bus station downtown.

The public hearing will be May 23 in the city commissioner chambers at City Hall. Canary said the public’s views will be used to make any needed adjustments.

The plan will go to commissioners for consideration in June.

The Green route needed to be amended because of the congestion along Kentucky 54, Canary said. Over the years, the Green route had added stops as Kentucky 54 developed.

Bus delays along Kentucky 54 could slow other buses, because buses would sometimes be held at the bus station so people on the Green route could transfer once they reached downtown, Canary said.

The roadway “is just not able to be driven at certain times of the day” due to traffic, Canary said. “For safety reasons, too, we want to make it something my drivers can drive reasonably.”

Once the changes are finalized, Transit System officials will take time to notify riders of the modified routes. Drivers will also need time to learn the new routes, Canary said.

“We want to make it as seamless as possible,” she said.

People can find information about the proposed routes on the Transit System’s website, transit.owensboro.org.

