City offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4 as the city celebrates Independence Day.
A city press release says "City Hall, the Parks administration office and the Sanitation Department will be closed Tuesday, July 4. City bus system will also not run that day.
The city's fireworks ordinance prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from using fireworks. Fireworks cannot be used within 200 feet of any structure or vehicle inside the city at any time.
The city's fireworks ordinance allows use of fireworks between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily, with the exception of July 3 and July 4, when fireworks hours are 10 a.m. to midnight.
