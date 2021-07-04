If you want to ride a city bus for free, you’d better hurry.
Pamela Canary, the city’s transit manager, said fares will begin being collected again on Tuesday.
“We haven’t collected fares since March 2020,” she said. “We did it free as long as we could. But we have to resume collecting fares.”
Masks and social distancing will still be required on the buses, Canary said.
That’s means the buses can’t be as full as they were before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
During the pandemic a divider was erected on the buses, Canary said, to separate the drivers from the passengers.
All eight routes remain the same, she said.
Fares are $1 for most adults, but 50 cents for the elderly, the disabled and students.
Monthly passes are $30 for most adults, but $15 for the elderly, the disabled and students.
Children 6 and under ride free.
Canary said ridership numbers keep going up.
“We’re at about 70% now,” she said. “With things opening up, ridership is increasing.”
Hours are 6 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Public transportation in Owensboro has a 134-year history.
It began on Feb. 16, 1886, with streetcars pulled by mules.
On June 3, 1893, the Owensboro City Railroad Co. switched to electric powered streetcars.
On April 14, 1934, five new 18-passenger buses replaced the street cars.
Twenty years later, on Feb. 27, 1954, the Owensboro Rapid Transit folded.
On April 16, 1954, Owensboro City Bus Lines put buses back on the streets.
But that company folded on Nov. 21, 1969.
Then on Nov. 12, 1973, the Owensboro Transit System took over.
Fares are the same today as they were 48 years ago.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
