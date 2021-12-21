Owensboro city officials are finalizing plans to purchase property for a new Habitat for Humanity home.
City Community Development director Abby Shelton said officials are doing the paperwork to purchase the property at 426 Walnut St. The agreement should be finalized in January, Shelton said.
The city will donate the property to Habitat for Humanity for home project, and it will also give the agency $35,000 toward construction costs, Shelton said. The money for the property and construction comes from federal HOME funds through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Shelton said she couldn’t release the purchase price of the property until the sale is completed.
“We have an agreement, but we don’t have it finalized,” Shelton said.
City commissioners approved a municipal order to purchase the property and transfer it to Habitat last week.
Habitat director Virginia Braswell said the lot is next to a Habitat home. Braswell said the nonprofit organization has worked with the city to acquire other properties.
“They have been wonderful partners with us, through the Community Development program,” Braswell said. “They are trying to improve neighborhoods and vacant lots.”
Braswell said Habitat officials are currently working on other building projects and don’t have a set time to start work on a home at the Walnut Street property.
“I don’t know if this will be the next lot we build on, because (the city) gave us another property they want us to work on,” Braswell said.
In May, the city transferred a lot at 622 Elm St. to Habitat.
“We have three houses going right now,” Braswell said.
Braswell said Habitat officials look forward to putting a home on the Walnut Street lot.
“We had heard it was in the works,” Braswell said of city’s plan to acquire the property. “When we saw it in the paper, we thought, ‘well, good.’ ”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
