The coronavirus pandemic has canceled the city’s Bridge Night events this week.
But the ceremonial lighting of the Glover H. Cary Bridge will be live streamed on the city’s website — owensboro.org — at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Unfortunately, due to the continued uptick in COVID-19 cases in our area, we have decided to cancel the in-person celebration of our bridge lighting,” Tim Ross, director of public events, said in a news release.
He said, “We were very excited to be able to celebrate the new state-of-the-art bridge lights with a great community event. However, after many conversations with our health officials and city leaders, we decided that it was in the best interest of the community to be an example of minimizing social gatherings.”
Ross said that the LED lights, which cover the entire bridge structure, will feature a variety of colors.
They’ll be on every night and people can go down and watch on their own, he said.
Closer to holidays, the lights will take on a different color scheme, Ross said.
Plans had called for the bridge to be closed and people to be allowed to walk across it, seeing the new lights up close.
But that was canceled.
The Owensboro Symphony was scheduled to have three ensembles playing in the Smothers Park area.
That was also canceled, Ross said.
The city spent $1.9 million on the LED system of 512 light fixtures that are expected to last at least 20 years without having to be replaced.
They have been spaced across the two exterior sides of the bridge, and have a range of colors that can be controlled with a smartphone or tablet app.
Prior to the LEDs, the bridge’s metal structure was lit by pendant lights that were installed in 1995.
They were removed in 2013 for the repainting of the bridge.
Madisonville-based Groves Electrical Services installed the new lighting system.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.