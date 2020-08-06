The novel coronavirus has sunk the Owensboro HydroFair presented by Jagoe Homes — at least for this year.
The city of Owensboro announced Wednesday that after seeking guidance from local health department and state officials, it will move the boat-racing event to Aug. 20-22, 2021.
The HydroFair had already been postponed from its original date of Aug. 15-16 to Sept 11-13. The city had set aside $90,000 in preparation.
Tim Ross, Owensboro director of public events, said it became evident that with the ongoing pandemic it would be too difficult to proceed even a month from now.
“In the interest of spectators coming out to enjoy the event in a safe environment, they don’t need to be worried about distancing or worried about potentially catching something like COVID. It just seems to make the most sense to push it off until next year.”
The HydroFair was supposed to fill the void of the Owensboro Air Show that was placed on hiatus this year. It’s set to return Aug. 13-15, 2021 with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlining.
City Commissioner Larry Maglinger introduced the HydroFair idea to the city and helped bring the Evansville-based American Hydroplane Events on board.
American Hydroplane Events’ responsibilities are to provide race personnel, technical support for on-water rescue vessels, and scoring and timing equipment.
Maglinger said hydroplanes were popular in the 1970s and raced on the Ohio River along the Owensboro riverfront for much of that decade. The last hydroplane event was held here in 1979.
“I would go to the races and I was a big fan,” Maglinger said. “We had a lot of Owensboro people involved. Some of the top drivers and sponsors were from Owensboro.”
Maglinger said the decision to delay the HydroFair a year couldn’t be avoided with the virus still impacting in-person events.
“We were ready to go this year but with the timing and the health issues, it’s a smart move to make,” Maglinger said.
Now the city is planning two major downtown spectator events on back-to-back weekends in 2021.
Ross said it will be a challenge but he was confident about pulling off both with little recovery time between the Air Show and the HydroFair five days later.
“This should be the biggest 10 days, as far as events happening and visitors to our community, in the history of Owensboro,” Ross said. “…We’re excited about the opportunity for it and look forward to a pretty impactful August (2021).”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
