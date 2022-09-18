Owensboro city officials have chosen an architect to design the planned $18 million indoor sports complex.
Assistant city manager Lelan Hancock said officials selected the firm of Sherman Carter Barnhart to design the 88,000 square foot facility. The company was one of 11 architectural first to bid on the project, Hancock said.
“They did the designs on (sports complexes in) Madisonville and Hopkinsville, and have experience in the industry,” Hancock said. Madisonville city officials recently broke ground on their indoor sports complex.
“We had a lot of interest” in the project, Hancock said. “Out of a deep field, they rose to the top.”
The city hasn’t selected a site for the complex yet, but officials will review possible locations and inform the architect, Hancock said. The location will somewhat affect the building’s design, but it will include multiple courts for indoor sports, office space, a common area that can also be used as an indoor soccer court, and concession areas.
Hancock said 88,0000 square feet is the minimum size of the facility, given the city’s requirements for courts, offices and other spaces.
“It won’t be any smaller than that,” Hancock said.
The $18 million cost is accurate, based on the city’s research, Hancock said.
Madisonville’s sport complex, not including the cost of the land, is $14 million, Hancock said.
The facility will be versatile, capable of quickly changing from one sport to another through automation, Hancock said. For example, nets and goals will be stored in the ceiling and will be raised and lowered when needed.
“The facility will be designed to cater to the industry,” Hancock said. “It’s a multi-use facility for the sports tourism world.”
Some factors have yet to be determined, such as whether the facility will be managed by the parks department, or be a private management firm.
“We are evaluating both of those, and will land on the one that’s the best for the facility,” Hancock said.
Hancock said the hope is to have the facility designed and ready to begin construction in July. The city’s projects list puts the estimated completion date as December, 2024.
“We will be racing through that design to make the (July) date,” Hancock said, and that, “I would like to make that date, but we’ll have to see.”
A consultant previously told city officials a sportsplex could be anticipated to generate $1.3 million in hotel rental and $3.1 million in other sales if it is occupied by sports tournaments 50% of the available weekends.
Hancock said youth sports tourism is a growing industry.
“It’s amazing how much money families will spend on sports tourism, regardless of the sport,” Hancock said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
