The city of Owensboro and the Parks and Recreation Department have canceled leagues, programs, lessons and events through May 10 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
This includes skating lessons at the Edge Ice Center, the Ice Sports Industry skating competition, spring day camp and the adult volleyball league.
Some parks in outdoor locations are closed. Those include outdoor basketball courts, the Travis Aubrey Skate Park and the Legion Park street soccer court. Drinking fountains have also been turned off.
Amanda Rogers, parks and recreation director, said the basketball rims from the basketball courts have been taken down.
The Edge Ice Center, Dugan Best Recreation Center and the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative Center will remain closed. Any currently scheduled program, private rental and birthday party at these facilities during this time are canceled. A parks and recreation staff member will contact the affected parties to reschedule their event or process a refund.
“Obviously we want all those locations to be open again but as far as when they will open again, it somewhat dependent upon what occurs,” Rogers said, referring on future guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House and Gov. Andy Beshear on when the sites can reopen.
Outdoor parks are open and will continue on normal operating hours. This includes greenspace parks such as Legion, Moreland, Smothers, Kendall-Perkins, Adkisson Greenbelt, Hillcrest Golf Course and Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Rogers said using the parks can beneficial for the mental health of Owensboro residents during the pandemic.
“We encourage all of our citizens to be responsible users of our parks,” she said.
The public is asked to follow these CDC guidelines:
• Do not use parks, sport courts or trails including the Adkisson Greenbelt Park if you are exhibiting symptoms, such as fever, dry coughing and fatigue.
• Observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet between people.
• Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene before visiting, such as regular washing of hands.
• No more than 10 people in any area at one time.
Parties who have a shelter or gazebo reservation between April 4 and May 10, will be contacted by parks and recreation staff to discuss the reservation. The department is following Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order and CDC recommended guidelines for congregation. If those guidelines change, the department will be contacting those who have reservations directly, as soon as possible.
Rogers said the areas still open are not continuously disinfected because of a lack of resources and cautioned park goers.
“Please use at your own risk,” she said, adding that signs have been posted in the parks.
Any party involved in one of our leagues, programs, lessons, events, or have a rental scheduled during the dates listed above and have questions or need more information can email the appropriate supervisor listed below:
• Edge Ice Center: Kerry Bodenheimer, bodenheimerkl@owensboro.org
• Smothers Park: Jennifer Hodges, hodgesjs@owensboro.org
• Owensboro Parks and Recreation Administration Center: Brittni Klotzback, klotzbackbb@owensboro.org
• Hillcrest & Ben Hawes Golf Courses: Charles Whelan, whelance@owensboro.org
• Dugan Best Recreation Center: Michael Gray, graymj@owensboro.org
More information can be found at owensboroparks.org/
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.