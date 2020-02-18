At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following items:
• Swear in the following members of the Owensboro Fire Department:
Damon Brandle
Trevor Dixon
Brad Hall
Joshua Jones
Coy Murphy
Cody Ramburger
Jordan Roberts
• Consider approval of meeting minutes from Feb. 4 and 11, 2020.
• Consider the following board appointments:
Reappointing Stephanie Clary to a two-year term effective March 15, 2020, to the Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance.
Appointing Elizabeth Griffith to a three-year term effective Feb. 18, 2020 to the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Board.
• Consider the first reading of an ordinance of the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro, Kentucky, jointly repealing Daviess County Fiscal Court ordinance 860.2 and city of Owensboro ordinances no. 8-98 and 12-2005 in their entirety.
• Consider the following personnel appointments:
Chris L. Besecker — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to infrastructure supervisor with the information technology department, effective March 9, 2020.
Carey M. Haynes — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to accountant with the finance department, effective March 9, 2020.
Amanda F. Kopstad — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to lead telecommunicator with the Owensboro Police Department, effective March 1, 2020
Joseph W. Dick — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Feb. 27, 2020.
James T. Napier — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Feb. 27, 2020.
Andrew K. Shively — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Feb. 27, 2020.
Gary D. Vincent — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department, effective Feb. 27, 2020.
• Hear comments from City Manager Nate Pagan.
•Hear comments from city commissioners.
• Hear public comments.
