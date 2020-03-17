At its 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the follow items:

• Approve minutes for the March 3 and March 10 meetings.

• Consider the following board appointments:

Appointing Dr. Veena Sallan to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends January 1, 2022.

Appointing Heather Yeiser to fill the remainder of an unexpired term which ends January 1, 2022.

• Consider the first reading of an ordinance amending the annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020, and amending ordinance 9-2019 to appropriate funds provided by the state drug fund for the FBI national academy; to provide for additional funding to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, inc.; and to move funds from replacement plan fund and facilities maintenance fund to capital projects fund to establish a project for Sportscenter parking lot expansion.

• Consider a municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute a supplemental memorandum of agreement with the Daviess County Fiscal Court designating the Owensboro Police Department to provide management control of the Owensboro and Daviess county consolidated 9-1-1 central dispatch agency, and further designating the chief of the Owensboro police department as control manager for Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), and further directing the 911 director to receive and report violations of the LINK/NCIC terminal and use policy.

• Consider the following personnel appointments:

Kathryn M. George – Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to Assistant TAC Telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective March 29, 2020.

Amanda B. Lytle – Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to Assistant TAC Telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective March 29, 2020.

Kevin M. Lanham – Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to Battalion Chief with the Fire Department, effective March 29, 2020.

Richard D. Peach – Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to Battalion Chief with the Fire Department, effective March 29, 2020.

Joshua D. Michaels – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to driver/sanitation with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective March 17, 2020.

Travis J. Zimmer – Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to firefighter with the Fire Department, effective March 17, 2020.

• Hear comments from City Manager Nate Pagan.