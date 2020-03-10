At its noon meeting Tuesday, March 10, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following items:
• Hear an update about the Great Race.
• Hear a presentation by Abby Shelton, community development director, on the 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan.
• Hear the 2019 annual report about the Owensboro Fire Department by OFD Chief James Howard.
• Review the city project list.
