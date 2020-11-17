At its 5 p.m. special-called meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following items:
• Consider board appointments:
GRADD Regional Transportation Committee — Reappoint Kevin Collignon to a one-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Green River District Board of Health — Reappoint Leslie Smeathers to a two-year term, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
City Employees’ Pension Fund — Reappoint Angela Waninger to a four-year term, effective Jan. 9, 2021.
Police and Firefighters’ Retirement Fund Board — Reappoint Sharlene Hatfield to a one-year term, effective Jan. 1, 2021
Housing Authority Board — Reappoint Thomas Covington to a four-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustments — Reappoint Ruth Ann Mason to a four-year term effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board — Reappoint Aaron Anderson to a three-year term effective Jan. 5, 2021.
International Bluegrass Music Museum, Inc., Board of Trustees — Reappoint Tom Watson to a three-year term effective Nov. 24, 2020.
• Consider second reading of an ordinance to revise Chapter 1000, Subchapter 1004 to establish the position of “communications and marketing specialist.”
• Consider first reading of an ordinance to close a 0.023-acre portion of the right-of-way located on the north side of Emory Drive and on the south side of the property located at 2804 Frederica St. Cats, LLC has petitioned the city and there are no other adjoining and/or abutting property owners.
• Consider an ordinance for a budget amendment to rollover prior year 5339 grant funds and corresponding city match, as well as appropriate transit grant funds received for purchase of an electric bus; and to appropriate federal grant funds received for the OPD Hazardous Device Robot upgrades.
• Consider a municipal order for the city to enter an agreement to provide funding to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter for white flag events. The city expects the need for a higher number of white flag events than normally occur, and the need for shelter in addition to that provided by St. Benedict’s. Owensboro Christian Church (OCC) has agreed to provide additional shelter to homeless people at its facility at 2818 New Hartford Road. The city will help provide the cost of security, liability insurance, and bus tickets to OCC in order to provide safe, secure, and hospitable temporary overnight accommodations during white flag events.
• Consider Personnel Appointments:
Ryan K. Morton — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Nov. 23, 2020.
Samuel W. Bodine — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to greens superintendent with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective Nov. 23, 2020.
Caleb J. Gray — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to sanitation manager with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Nov. 23, 2020.
Grant J. Haire — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to fire lieutenant with the fire department, effective Nov. 10, 2020.
James R. Howard — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to fire chief with the fire department, effective Nov. 24, 2020.
• Hear city manager comments
• Hear comments from elected officials
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.