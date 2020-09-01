At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following items:
• Consider Aug. 18 special called meeting minutes
• Consider board appointments:
Owensboro Riverport Authority Board of Directors — Reappoint J.T. Fulkerson to a four-year term effective Sept. 10, 2020.
Owensboro Health Board of Directors — Reappoint Gavin Roberts to a three-year term effective Nov. 1, 2020.
• Consider second reading of an ordinance revising the city of Owensboro employee handbook that reclassifies position of “property maintenance manager.”
• Hear first reading of a budget amendment to revise beginning fund balances, carry over appropriations for all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and re-budget funds.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance annexing the property located at 3800 Block of Fairview Drive (3805 & 3810 Fairview Drive and Fairview Drive Right-of-Way), containing 24.280 acres.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance to eligible entry level police officer candidates to participate in alternative education program to obtain an associate’s degree. The city and Owensboro Community and Technical College have collaborated to establish the opportunity to further the education of new recruits for the Owensboro Police Department. This Ordinance updates the Employee Handbook Policy 109 relating to entry level police officer candidates education requirements reflecting the alternate program.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance proposing the tax rate for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 on real property be set at 26.40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real property, 27.87 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal property, and 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of vehicles, and providing for the collection and apportionment of same.
• Consider municipal order with Daviess County Fiscal Court. Daviess Fiscal Court plans to implement a Public Safety Grade P25 Trunked Radio System to enhance the continued operation of the Consolidated 9-1-1 Emergency Operations Center at the Owensboro Police Department and its 9-1-1 Emergency services. The county will consider compatible radio and telecommunications options that may require the shared utilization of the City’s existing ASTRO 25 Core. The Order approves a MOA between City and County outlining details of the project.
• Consider financial report for the period ending June 30, 2020.
• Consider new hires and probationary status:
Derek D. Jessee — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to roadworker with the Public Works Street Department, effective Sept.r 14, 2020
Gabor S. Morcz — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department, effective Sept. 14, 2020
Consider promotional and probationary status:
Shawn Murphy — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to crew leader with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Sept. 13, 2020
REGULAR STATUS:
Christopher H. York — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to fire driver/engineer with the Fire Department, effective Sept. 1, 2020
William Seth Abell — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to crew leader with the Public Works Street Department, effective Sept. 2, 2020
Mark A. Pearre — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to maintenance equipment operator with the Public Works Street Department, effective Sept. 2, 2020
Jesse D. Rhinerson — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Sept.3, 2020
Kevin J. Schrecker — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Public Works driver/sanitation with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective Sept. 3, 2020
