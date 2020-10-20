At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following items:
Consider the following board appointments:
• Reappoint Sally Knight-Ward and John Hill to a two-year term effective Nov. 1, 2020, to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Reappoint Christina Hayden to a two-year term effective Nov. 13, 2020, to the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance.
• Reappoint Schuyler Glahn and Christara Lee to a two-year term effective Nov. 14, 2020, to the Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance.
• Hear the second reading and vote on Ordinance 19-2020: An ordinance amending and updating Chapter 26, Article VI, of the Owensboro Municipal Code titled “Solid Wastes”; and further amending section 26-263 by imposing a $25 fine for repeated returns for collection or failure to remove mobile container from curb; and further amending section 26-266 to impose a $50 fine for stacking limbs and brush on streets, sidewalks, and medians requiring removal; and further amending section 26-298 by imposing a fine of $100 to $500 for failure of commercial and industrial establishments to maintain operating conditions of their mobile containers.
• Hear the first reading of Ordinance 20-2020: An ordinance revising the City of Owensboro Employee Handbook, Chapter 1000, Subchapter 1004, Pay Charts Entitled “Professional Technical (Exempt)” thereby establishing the position of communications and marketing specialist.
Consider the following municipal orders:
• Order 31-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a real estate purchase agreement for the acquisition of property located at 1421 Jackson St.; declaring the property as surplus; and further authorizing the mayor to execute a deed transferring the property in accordance with KRS 82.083 to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, INC.
• Order 32-2020: A municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute an application for an urbanized area public transportation grant agreement between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Owensboro Transit System via the Volkswagen Settlement Mitigation Trust Fund Project in an amount not to exceed $158,000. The proceeds of which will be used to purchase an electric bus. The mayor is also further authorized to execute other agreements, instruments, or documents necessary and appropriate for said grant; and further providing that all grant funds are federal dollars, with the $158,000proceeds representing the city’s match with no additional city funds required.
• Order 33-2020: A municipal order authorizing the retention of 1% of all new occupational license fees due and payable to the City of Owensboro, Kentucky, from the salaries, wages, and other compensation to be paid to new employees of Owensboro Grain Company, LLC, for a period of 10 years, provided said corporation meets the criteria set forth in its application for incentives under the Kentucky Business Investment Program.
Consider the following personnel appointments.
• Devon J. Carden — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective Oct. 26, 2020.
• Dylan R. Clark — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective Oct. 26, 2020.
• Jacob S. Pace — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective Oct. 26, 2020.
• Cory D. Patmore — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police officer with the Police Department, effective Oct. 26, 2020, contingent upon successful completion of all pre-employment, post-offer requirements.
• Joseph V. Sublett — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to property maintenance manager with the Public Works Property Maintenance Department, effective Oct. 26, 2020.
• David Lopez — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to crew leader with the Public Works Grounds Department, effective Oct. 13, 2020.
• Shalisa D. Hamilton — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to telecommunicator with the Police Department Central Dispatch, effective Oct. 14, 2020.
• Jason D. Winkler — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to police major with the Police Department, effective Oct. 27, 2020.
• Hunter B. Ragan — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to engineering technician with the Public Works Engineering Department, effective Oct. 28, 2020.
