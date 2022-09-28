Six of the seven candidates running for Owensboro City Commission discussed current city initiatives and ways they believe the city can progress Tuesday night, during a candidate forum hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The forum at City Hall touched on major projects the city is currently advancing or supporting, including plans to build an indoor sports complex and a transient boat dock, and the proposed expansion of the Owensboro Family YMCA to create space for a new senior community center.
Candidates Mark Castlen, Bob Glenn, Larry Maglinger, Robert Morris, Jeff Sanford and Pam Smith-Wright participated. Candidate Debbie Fillman was unable to attend the forum.
City commissioners this year approved going ahead on a $9.5 million boat dock and an $18 million indoor sportsplex. Most city commissioners said the boat dock is a good idea.
“There’s always resistance toward any sort of change,” Commissioner Sanford said. Later, Sanford said the city can afford the projects “and it’s two things we need to do.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said the boat dock is an investment that “opens up downtown” to boaters. The dock would provide mooring and fueling, along with access to downtown.
“I’m confident it’s going to be a success,” Glenn said. Meanwhile, the sportsplex “will fill our hotels and restaurants” from tournament business, he said.
Morris said the boat dock and sportsplexes were inappropriate, given inflation.
“I’m not for the boat dock,” he said, adding that he opposed building a sportsplex near an offtrack gambling facility. Morris said he doesn’t support the commission’s vote to raise the transient hotel room tax to pay for the sportsplex.
Regarding the boat dock, Morris said, “I’m not for doing that now. The inflation is horrible.” City officials have said the boat dock would be financed with money from bonds the city recently paid off.
Public safety, particularly on how the commissioners could bolster police and firefighter recruitment, was a focus.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said the commission has supported raises and other OPD needs, such as a request for body-worn cameras.
The commission was worked “to show we are backing them on all areas of their work as much as possible,” he said.
Smith-Wright, a former commissioner who ran for mayor in 2020, said in addition to pay increases, the city could look at changing its eligibility requirements for officers.
“I believe police officers have to be fully funded to do their work efficiently,” she said.
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said the commission has “done everything we can do” to attract and retain police officers. Both Maglinger and Glenn said they support efforts for OPD to have its own officer training academy.
Commissioners have set aside $3 million toward the proposed Owensboro Family YMCA expansion, which would create an 11,000 square-foot senior center. The senior center and YMCA would have some shared space, and seniors would have access to some YMCA facilities without a Y membership.
Daviess Fiscal Court has put $2 million toward the project. The rest of the money would have to be raised by the YMCA and senior center. The boards of both agencies are still negotiating over the proposal.
Other options have been floated over the years, such as building an entirely new senior center to replace the aging Elizabeth Munday Center, or to put money into the Munday Center to renovate it. Smith-Wright said, of those options, she is “leaning toward” building a separate senior center.
“The seniors were promised a stand-alone center” years ago, Smith-Wright said. “We need to hold true to the things we say we are going to do.” The city attempted to bid out a separate senior center in early 2020, but received no bids.
Glenn said the seniors would have more than 11,000 square feet under the proposal with the YMCA, with the shared space. Glenn said the proposed collaboration is “a very reasonable proposal.”
“I think eventually we are going to solve this issue and give them something they’ll be happy with,” he said.
Maglinger said the YMCA currently serves 1,000 seniors, and the partnership could benefit both agencies.
“I think it’s a good idea to look at the project as a joint venture,” he said.
Sanford said under the proposal, the seniors would also have use of the YMCA gym and pool.
“I’m a big believer in, 10 years from now, people will look back and say, ‘I’m glad they did that,’ ” he said.
When asked what city government’s role is in spurring economic development, Maglinger said the city can provide incentives to businesses that locate or expand in Owensboro.
Over the last 12 months, “we’ve had businesses commit to $75 million in investment” in the city, Maglinger said.
Morris said the city should focus on helping existing businesses grow and expand.
“I do want to see us foster and take care of the businesses that are here,” he said. Later, Morris sad, “what we’ve got we need to build on.”
Castlen said the city should work with small businesses to assist their growth.
“The majority of your jobs are going to be created with the small business community,” he said.
Sanford said a focus for the coming commission will be finding additional space for industrial expansion.
“We really need to think about an industrial park,” he said. “We are going to have to find some land.”
Smith-Wright said City Hall needs also needs to work with local colleges, the Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. on workforce training.
“We have to have an educated community to bring businesses in,” she said.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities provides an annual dividend to the city. The dividend for the current fiscal year is $7.86 million.
Morris said the city should be able to handle its expenses without the dividend.
“The city commission should be able to make ends meet with the taxes they get,” he said, adding that he suspects OMU ratepayers essentially pay the dividend.
Others said that money would be hard to replace in the budget.
“I know there would have to be tax increases across the board to make that up,” Castlen said. Of the money the city receives from OMU, Castlen said, “we do look to spend that money wisely.”
Glenn said OMU is a city-owned utility, meaning OMU customers are the owners.
The dividend “is a recognition that you own that utility,” Glenn said.
