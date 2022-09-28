Six of the seven candidates running for Owensboro City Commission discussed current city initiatives and ways they believe the city can progress Tuesday night, during a candidate forum hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The forum at City Hall touched on major projects the city is currently advancing or supporting, including plans to build an indoor sports complex and a transient boat dock, and the proposed expansion of the Owensboro Family YMCA to create space for a new senior community center.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.