There won’t be a primary for this year’s Owensboro City Commission race, so the eight candidates running for office will have most of the year to try to reach voters with their campaign messages.
City commissions steer the direction of city government. Along with Mayor Tom Watson, who is not up for election this year, commissioners elected in November will decide what projects to support or table, where funds are most urgently needed and what line items can stand to be trimmed, and what new initiatives the city undertakes. A commissioner’s brainstorm or concern today can easily become tomorrow’s multimillion-dollar project.
There is a mix of old and new in the candidates. The four incumbents — Mark Castlen, Bob Glenn, Larry Maglinger and Jeff Sanford — have filed to run for new terms. Also, former Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, who left the commission to run for mayor in 2019, is seeking a new term on the commission.
Dracin Williams, who also ran for mayor in 2019, is making his first run for City Commission, as is Robert Morris. Deborah Fillman, who ran for commission in 2020, is making a second run.
All of the candidates bring ideas, plans and goals to the campaign. (Candidates are listed alphabetically.)
MARK CASTLENCastlen made his first run for city office in 2020 and is seeking a second term.
“The pledges I made to the citizens I have pretty much kept,” he said. “I have been transparent, and I told them I wanted to address flooding issues,” particularly in the York area neighborhoods. The city engineering staff is currently doing a study of how to correct flooding in the York area.
Castlen said, if reelected, he would work to see the York area flooding issues addressed. Castlen said he also wants to help veterans with their concerns and issues.
For example, Casltlen said veterans are concerned about how increasing property values downtown increase taxes for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696 on the riverfront.
“They were there before the riverfront developed,” Castlen said of the post. Castlen said he would advocate with state lawmakers to keep the tax rate for veterans groups at a set rate, regardless of surrounding development.
Castlen said he would also support holding city commission meetings in venues like schools and holding events to expose people to city government. Castlen said he also supports increased community diversity, which should be reflected in events like Friday After 5.
“I feel blessed to have a seasoned group of commissioners and a mayor,” Castlen said. When commission members disagree with Castlen’s viewpoints, “I appreciate that honesty.”
DEBORAH FILLMAN
Fillman retired as executive director of the Green River District Health Department before her first run for office in 2020. Fillman is now development director for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
The 2020 campaign was loaded with candidates, and there wasn’t a primary.
“I did fell I finished strong, and I wanted to see that through again,” Fillman said. “As health department executive director, I lead a team of 200” and worked on department budgets.
That work also gave her experience with tax rates, Fillman said.
Fillman said she would like city government to help capitalize on Owensboro’s recent declaration as being the “bluegrass capitol of the world.” Fillman said she would be a supporter of the arts, because of the important role they play in the community.
“One thing I’ve learned is how art and health are connected,” said Fillman, who noted that the arts community can help keep people physically and mentally healthy. “The National Endowment for the Arts actually has research that shows music and other forms of art can help with issues like depression.”
The city commission needs other voices, Fillman said.
“I’m not going to criticize what the current commission is doing,” Fillman said. “I only hope we get a different viewpoint in that seat and expand on what we are doing with a different view.”
BOB GLENN
Glenn was previously elected to the commission, left City Hall to unsuccessfully run for state government in 2018, and returned to the commission in 2020. Glenn is seeking his fifth term on the commission.
“We need to have experienced leadership as we go through the health crisis and, to a lesser extent, an economic crisis,” Glenn said.
On the spat of shootings and gun violence the city has experienced, Glenn said he has worked with neighborhood alliances to come up with potential solutions. He said there should be a community-wide forum to discuss how to address the issue.
“That can’t become the norm,” Glenn said. “One of the great things about Owensboro is it’s a safe community. It’s s community-wide problem, and we need to treat it as such.”
Economic development is also a focus, including the revitalization of south Frederica Street, Glenn said.
“I would like us to look at a comprehensive plan” for south Frederica, Glenn said.
In a new term, he said he would want to keep working with neighborhood alliances, as a way to cultivate future leaders, and help provide more resources for the refugee community.
“I think we can do more to help the refugees and make them feel more welcome,” Glenn said.
LARRY MAGLINGER
Maglinger is mayor pro tem, meaning he received the highest number of votes of any commission candidate in 2020. Maglinger is running for a third term in office.
Maglinger said he is seeking a new term “so I can provide the leadership we need to keep Owensboro growing, safe and the best place to raise a family.
“I want to continue to support our nonprofits,” and he’s concerned about the rising cost of housing.
“I believe we need affordable housing in all sections of the city,” Maglinger said.
Other priorities include continuing to pursue the construction of a transient boat dock on the riverfront, the construction of a new training center for the Owensboro Fire Department, and pursuing the possibility of creating a police academy in Owensboro. Currently, officers travel to Richmond for their initial training.
“I want to keep the city financially strong, and make good budget decisions, and give our police department and fire department and first responders all the equipment and resources they need to keep us safe,” Maglinger said.
ROBERT MORRIS
Morris said he has long had an interest in government. While away on work trips, Morris said he would find himself watching government meetings on television in the cities he would visit.
“It fascinates me,” Morris said. “I’m interested and intrigued by city and county politics.”
Morris said he is nearing retirement, and “I almost feel this position cold be a voluntary position.”
City commissioners receive a salary of $21,242.
“It’s not about the money; it’s about the passion for the job,” Morris said. “I want to be there for the people.”
Morris said he does have a list of issues he wants to address if elected.
“I’m not going in there with an axe to grind with the mayor or city commissioners,” he said.
Morris said he wants to help city government advance issues.
“I have been thinking about this for a long time, and I have ideas,” he said. “We have issues that need to be addressed, and I can’t wait to discuss them on the courthouse steps or in debates.
“If I can get the city to move in a positive direction ... I want to do that.”
JEFF SANFORD
Sanford has been a city commissioner for 10 years and is seeking his sixth term. Sanford said a priority for him, if reelected, will be working to reducing gun violence. That includes providing adequate pay to city police officers.
“We are in a place here in the community where we are really going to have to pay our police officers and step up what we are doing on the streets,” Sanford said. “We have seen a lot of shootings and violence, and we are going to have to put a stop to it, and that’s not just the police. It comes through leadership.”
In addition to more pay for officers, Sanford said the future commission will need to pressure state lawmakers to “crack down” on repeat offenders and “to make it harder for these people to get out of jail.”
“Without a safe community, you really don’t have anything,” Sanford said.
Also, the city will have to look at ways to help address some of the root causes of crime, such as substance abuse, mental health issues and homelessness, Sanford said.
PAM SMITH-WRIGHTSmith-Wright left the commission for a run for mayor in 2019. She is seeking a sixth term.
“I think the city government should reflect our city,” said Smith-Wright, in reference to all of the current commission members being white men. “There are no women and there is no diversity on the commission right now. Somehow, it seems we have gone backward.
“I feel women bring a different perspective to city government, because we think differently.”
If elected again to the commission, Smith-Wright said she would work to make the city more inclusive.
“There are groups of people that seem to be left out, and they need to be represented,” she said. “People elected me five times before, and they know what I stand for. That’s an asset.”
Smith-Wright said she has been involved with some of the city’s recent major developments.
“I was there (on the commission) when Smothers Park opened and the convention center opened and the Hampton Inn opened,” Smith-Wright said. “Those were things that were moving the city forward.”
Smith-Wright said increasing diversity in the community is good for economic development.
“I think companies look for diversity” when deciding whether to locate in a city, she said. “That’s what I’m trying to do — to bring a different perspective to city government.”
DRACIN WILLIAMS
Williams, a community activist, ran for mayor in 2019. Williams said the city needs new voices in government.
“The reason I decided to run in the city commission race is we are presented with the same candidates, who are serving or have served prior,” Williams said. “I wanted to offer people a different choice. Unfortunately, this time around, we have the same old, same old candidates.”
Williams said his candidacy is an option for “people who want to re-prioritize working class communities.”
Williams said he grew up in the neighborhoods where much of the city’s gun violence is taking place.
“I want to have a deeper conversation on how we solve these issues,” Williams said. “We need to be talking about how we are going to raise wages in this city and how we are going to address rising rents.
“We don’t really discuss some of the crimes that are on the rise, such as gun violence in our youth, or homelessness in the west end.”
The problems causing violence won’t be resolved by more policing, Williams said.
“I talked to an officer ... and even he said policing won’t solve this issue,” Williams said. “He understood there are families struggling to pay rent” or afford daycare.
“We have to address the causes,” he said. “A lot of the candidates now are not from the community, and they don’t understand the issues. That’s what I want to offer as a candidate.
“A lot of people constantly talk about how our politicians, current and past, only serve the needs of people who are already doing well. I understand what it’s like to work in our workforce.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
