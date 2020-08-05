At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took up the following agenda items:
• Appointed Robin French to a two-year term effective Aug. 4, 2020, to the Shifley-York Neighborhood Alliance.
Heard the second reading of and approved the following ordinances:
• Ordinance 9-2020: An ordinance closing a portion of the south right-of-way of West Fifth Street on the north side of the property located at 1008 W. Fifth St. and containing .022 acres at the request of Visha, LLC.
• Ordinance 10-2020: An ordinance annexing to the city of Owensboro certain unincorporated territory in the county of Daviess adjoining the present boundary line of the city, being property owned by the Daviess County School District Finance Corporation containing 22.799 acres, more or less.
• Ordinance 11-2020: An ordinance annexing to the city of Owensboro certain unincorporated territory in the county of Daviess adjoining the present boundary line of the city, being property owned by Senior Green, LLC containing 24.737 acres.
• Ordinance 12-2020: An ordinance of the city of Owensboro expanding the boundaries of the Gateway Commons Development Area approving an amended and restated local participation agreement relating to the development area.
Approved the following municipal orders:
• Municipal Order 21-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement by and between the city of Owensboro, Kentucky and Daviess County under the terms of which the city will apply for the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants funds in the amount of $20,411 which will be allocated to the Owensboro Police Department to purchase 10 AR-15 rifles for the emergency response team and 105 Red Dot Optics for patrol rifles and 27 flip-up rear sights.
• Municipal Order 22-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a real estate purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of approximately 24 and two-tenths and eight hundredths (24.280) acres of real property located at Pleasant Valley Road for purposes of extending Fairview Drive and authorizing the mayor to execute a deed transferring an surplus from the property.
• Municipal Order 23-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with the Daviess County Board of Education and the Daviess County School District Finance Corporation establishing the duties of the parties for improvements to Hayden Road and Fairview Drive.
• Municipal Order 24-2020: A municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement with Senior Green, LLC. establishing the duties of the parties for improvements to Hayden Road and Fairview Drive.
Approved the following personnel appointment:
• Seth R. Flener — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Assistant Recreation Facilities Manager with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective Aug. 13, 2020.
